Romain Saiss: We are a close family at Wolves

Wolves are four unbeaten in the Premier League and sit sixth in the table – three points off fourth-placed Chelsea.

They are also in the last 16 of the Europa League, and on how they have been able to go on such a run, Saiss – a rock at the back over the past few months – said: “I’ve said it before, and I think we spend more time together than I spend with my family!

“Of course, we’re happy together, especially outside the pitch – not only training.

“When you are good friends outside, it’s easier to fight for each other on the pitch.

“This is the mentality of this team and with a small squad, everybody is involved. I’m really happy, so let’s continue in this way.”

Wolves beat Tottenham 3-2 on Sunday, and they want to keep the momentum going against Brighton this weekend.

“We play every game to win, it doesn’t matter the opponent,” said Saiss. “It could be the best team in the world, it’s the same for us, we are focused on our job and want to win.

“We just have to keep going and keep working.”

Wolves were behind twice at Spurs, but went on to pick up the three points, announcing themselves as a Champions League contender.

“I think we were more organised in the second half,” added Saiss.

“This is the mentality of this team – never give up. We did it again, so I’m happy with the performance.”