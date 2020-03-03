Menu

Europa League: Wolves confirm Olympiacos ticket details

By Joe Edwards

Wolves have announced ticket details for both legs of their Europa League last-16 clash with Olympiacos.

Olympiacos fans before their last-32 home leg against Arsenal (PA)

They have been handed an allocation of 1,600 for the first leg in Greece, which takes place a week on Thursday at the 32,000-seater Karaiskakis Stadium.

Tickets for the game in Athens are priced at £39.50 for all ages.

Adult tickets for the second leg at Molineux on Thursday, March 19 range between £25 and £40.

The club say the prices mirror Premier League category B fixtures.

More information can be found at tickets.wolves.co.uk

