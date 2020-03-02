Wolves boss Nuno worried about Adama Traore's shoulder

Traore, who had a full dislocation of his right shoulder while at Middlesbrough, has had the joint come out of place on three occasions over the past few months.

After having to get it popped back in at Manchester United and in the reverse fixture against Tottenham, the same procedure had to be carried out in north London.

Traore went off after having his arm tugged by Japhet Tanganga in Wolves’ 3-2 win, and Nuno confirmed: “Again, it dislocated.

“It’s happened before and I’m worried about him, yes.

“It’s something that he struggles with. It’s a lot of pain.

“He’s a strong boy, but he suffers like everybody else.”

The Spanish speedster may have to undergo an operation in the summer to fully sort the problem, while he is likely to play through the pain barrier until then.

Traore returned in the next game following both of his previous two dislocations this term and is expected to be OK for the upcoming home game against Brighton.

Nuno, meanwhile, insists he is not surprised by the staying power of his Wolves side.

The win at Spurs was their 46th game of the season in all competitions.

“It’s not a question of surprise, it’s a question of knowing that the players recover well and believe in the way that we do things,” added Nuno.

“When you embrace a challenge like we have, to compete every game, you have to give the best of you – and this is what the boys are giving.

“Each one of us is giving everything we have.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s 46, 47 or 48, we’ll still be able to compete as we help each other, protect each other.”

Tottenham chief Jose Mourinho praised Wolves’ ‘incredibly fast and strong’ attack – but says Spurs losing was ‘totally unfair’.

“I think it was a very good game with two teams not happy with a draw, two teams trying to win, two teams with a different style,” he said.

“Wolves are what we all know they are, incredibly fast and strong on the counter-attack. We are a different team and, without the strikers, we try different solutions.

“It worked in the sense that we managed to score goals, we managed to have some opportunities.

“I think the result is totally unfair to us, but that’s what it is.”