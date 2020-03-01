Tottenham 2 Wolves 3 – Report and pictures

Spurs led twice through Steven Bergwijn and Serge Aurier, but Nuno Espirito Santo's men refused to be denied.

Goals of the highest order came from Matt Doherty, Diogo Jota and then Jimenez to clinch a huge success over Jose Mourinho's outfit.

Wolves are now just three points off fourth place in the Premier League.

Analysis

Wolves have had enjoyed some excellent wins under Nuno – but this could be the most significant of the lot.

Arriving at the swanky Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time, they wanted to pick up a statement victory and enact revenge after Mourinho's men won right at the death in the reverse fixture, writes Joe Edwards.

And, boy, they emphatically rose to the occasion in north London – not only getting retribution, but taking an almighty step as they aim to be considered an elite-level Premier League team.

Jota was outstanding all afternoon for Wolves, with his relentless running – on and off the ball – and amazing decision-making in the final third simply too good for Tottenham to cope with.

Advertising

Adama Traore's shoulder was pulled out of its socket again, but he also gave Spurs a whole host of problems while Jimenez, although quiet for a lot of the game, stepped up to the mark when it mattered most.

Doherty, Jota and Jimenez's goals were all close-range finishes, but the work that went into them was a delight to watch.

Wolves, while they struggled in defence at times, were at their free-flowing best going forward, with their fluid passages of play putting Tottenham to the sword.

While Nuno will always go game-by-game, the club want to be competing for European football year-on-year.

Advertising

And after shining in the Europa League – being in the last 16 now – they will get into the Champions League if they carry on like this in the league. They, of course, could also make it by winning the Europa, which certainly is not a stretch.

A phenomenal team, with infectious fight and bucketloads of ability.

Match report

Three big guns in Jimenez, Jota and Ruben Neves returned to the Wolves line-up after they were all given a rest in the Europa at Espanyol. Romain Saiss was also back in defence for Nuno's lot.

Spurs, meanwhile, went with the inexperienced Japhet Tanganga at centre-half alongside Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier, with Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen – who got the winner at Molineux – left on the bench.

Paulo Gazzaniga was in goal due to Hugo Lloris having a groin injury, and Dele Alli in attack because of injuries to Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

So, ultimately, Tottenham were far from full-strength and Wolves – at least on paper – had the much better starting XI.

Tottenham, though, made a sharp start to the encounter. Lucas Moura raced through the middle of the park at speed, only to be blatantly pulled down by Neves.

It seemed an obvious booking, but with it being so early on, referee Stuart Attwell let the Wolves man off.

That was a clear indication of Spurs' intentions – kick things up a gear whenever Lucas, Alli or Bergwijn got on the ball.

Nuno's charges, though, did not heed that warning as the trio combined to give the hosts the lead in the 13th minute.

Lucas played a low cross from the right to Alli, whose shot was kept out thanks to some fine reactions from Rui Patricio.

However, Bergwijn was the quickest to pounce and poked the ball home from a few yards out – the Wolves defence unable to cope with Tottenham's sheer speed going forward.

Then, Doherty was pulled out of position, and Ben Davies swung in a delivery from the left, which went unpunished.

Wolves were at sixes and sevens for the first 20 minutes. Fortunately, they were able to address the slide as Doherty got on the scoresheet for an impressive seventh time this term.

Ruben Vinagre, who earlier had a few suspect moments on the back foot, displayed his attacking prowess by playing a perfect one-two with Jota and sending the ball into the danger zone.

Tanganga could not clear and Doherty gobbled up the opportunity, slotting past Gazzaniga from close range.

A superb leveller from Wolves, who appeared on course to end the half in a healthy manner, with Jota looking especially lively on the left – swift passing and silky dribbling in abundance.

But Tottenham struck just before the interval. Aurier surged forward, cut inside and unleashed a left-footed rasper into the far corner.

Nothing Patricio could do but, again, question marks over Vinagre's defending – letting Aurier create the space to shoot – in a frustrating end to the first half.

Wolves, perhaps after some stern words from Nuno, started the second period brightly, though, with Jota heading narrowly over from Joao Moutinho's free-kick.

The Portuguese was disappointed to have missed the target, but he soon had the simple task of finding the net from just a yard or two out.

They levelled things up for a second time as Jimenez released Doherty, who poked the ball across the face of goal for Jota to finish – the in-form forward's sixth goal in his last three appearances.

And Wolves, who also had Traore go off with more shoulder trouble, saved their best until last, with a goal truly worthy of winning a thoroughly-entertaining contest.

The exceptional Jota turned Lucas inside-out and carried the ball with grace before feeding Jimenez, who worked it onto his left foot and curled it into the net.

A piece of utter magic from Wolves, clinching a massive victory in incredible style. What a treat for the gold and black faithful.

Key moments

13 - Goal. The hosts are ahead. Tottenham like the red arrows when they counter. Lucas squares it to Alli, whose close-range effort is saved. Bergwijn is there on the follow-up, though, to tap the ball in. Too quick for Wolves there.

27 - GOOOOOOALLLLL! Doherty on the scoresheet again for Wolves! A fantastic one-two between Jota and Vinagre, with the latter crossing the ball into the danger zone. Falls at Doherty's feet, and he makes no mistake. Game on.

44 - Goal. Spurs are back in front on the stroke of half-time. Aurier cuts in from the right and unleashes a cracker of a shot into the far corner with his left foot. Nothing Patricio could do to stop it from going in.

57 - GOOOOOOOOOALLLLLLL!! Wolves make it 2-2! Doherty in the thick of things once more, as the provider this time. Jimenez plays it to him, and the Irishman pokes it across goal for Jota to tap in from a yard or two out. Lovely move.

73 - GOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLLLL!!! Nuno's pack go in front in stunning fashion! Jota wrecks Lucas with a sublime turn, drives at the Spurs defence and releases Jimenez, who cuts inside and finds the top corner with a left-footed curler. Beautiful goal. Wow!

Teams

Tottenham (3-4-3): Gazzaniga; Sanchez, Dier, Tanganga (Ndombele, 76); Aurier (Fernandes, 82), Winks (c), Lo Celso, Davies (Parrott, 90); Bergwijn, Alli, Lucas

Subs not used: Vorm (gk), Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Skipp

Goals: Bergwijn (13), Aurier (44)

Wolves (3-4-3): Patricio; Boly, Coady (c), Saiss; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Vinagre; Traore (Neto, 74), Jimenez (Podence, 90), Jota (Dendoncker, 79)

Subs: Ruddy (gk), Kilman, Buur, Gibbs-White

Goals: Doherty (27), Jota (57), Jimenez (73)

Attendance: 58,064

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Nuneaton)