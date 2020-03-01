Menu

Advertising

Spurs 2 Wolves 3: Joe Edwards and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan Judah | Wolves | Published:

Joe Edwards spoke to Nathan Judah following the stunning 3-2 win over Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Nathan Judah and Joe Edwards

Spurs led twice through Steven Bergwijn and Serge Aurier, but Nuno Espirito Santo's men refused to be denied.

Goals of the highest order came from Matt Doherty, Diogo Jota and then Jimenez to clinch a huge success over Jose Mourinho's outfit.

Spurs 2 Wolves 3 - Joe Edwards and Nathan Judah analysis

Wolves are now just three points off fourth place in the Premier League.

Wolves Football Sport
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah
@njudah_star

Digital Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News