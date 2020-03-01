Advertising
Spurs 2 Wolves 3: Joe Edwards and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH
Joe Edwards spoke to Nathan Judah following the stunning 3-2 win over Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Spurs led twice through Steven Bergwijn and Serge Aurier, but Nuno Espirito Santo's men refused to be denied.
Goals of the highest order came from Matt Doherty, Diogo Jota and then Jimenez to clinch a huge success over Jose Mourinho's outfit.
Wolves are now just three points off fourth place in the Premier League.
