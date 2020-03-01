Spurs 2 Wolves 3: Joe Edwards and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Spurs led twice through Steven Bergwijn and Serge Aurier, but Nuno Espirito Santo's men refused to be denied.

Goals of the highest order came from Matt Doherty, Diogo Jota and then Jimenez to clinch a huge success over Jose Mourinho's outfit.

Spurs 2 Wolves 3 - Joe Edwards and Nathan Judah analysis

Wolves are now just three points off fourth place in the Premier League.