Wolves comment: From Belfast to Athens, the dream is still alive

Greek side Olympiacos – who have just knocked Arsenal out of the competition – were not the weakest outfit Nuno Espirito Santo’s lot could have got.

But at the same time, they were not strongest.

If you had put all the other teams from the hat in a list based on difficulty, Pedro Martins’ men probably would have been around the middle.

And all things considered, you have to say the draw went well.

From the fans’ perspective, Athens is another lovely city to tick off on what has been an exciting tour of the continent.

Supporters have soaked up the sunshine in Barcelona this week, while sampling many bars, and they will get to do a lot more of the same in Greece’s capital next month.

Wolves also have what Uefa have previously considered an advantage – playing the second leg at home.

For the last 32, of course, Nuno & Co had to play Espanyol at home first after finishing second in Group K.

The Spanish side were at home in the second leg, as a reward for topping Group H.

It did not work out for the Catalan club in the end, of course, but a raucous Molineux for the return leg should serve Wolves well.

Also, Wolves has someone who knows Olympiacos like the back of his hand.

Daniel Podence arrived from them in January for £17million and will be able to provide an in-depth view on how the Greek side carry out their work – what makes them tick.

Nuno and his backroom team already have an exceptional amount of knowledge and the ability to tap into vast amounts of video footage in a heartbeat, of course, but it all helps.

He was very much part of the fabric in Athens only a couple of months ago, so Olympiacos chief Martins – while fine-tuning their approach – will not have changed things drastically in that time.

Daniel Podence while with Olympiacos (PA)

The Greek Super League team have long been linked with European competitions, it must be said.

They were in the Champions League earlier this term, too, dropping into the Europa after finishing third in a group which also contained Bayern Munich, Tottenham and Red Star Belgrade.

Olympiacos are a strong opponent, no doubt, but Wolves’ are the third favourites – behind Manchester United and Inter Milan – to go all the way now.

There is absolutely no need for them to be afraid of what awaits them in the last 16.

And Matt Doherty has said it himself – Wolves are not scared of anybody, given how well they have done in recent times.

It has been a gruelling journey, but they have embraced it – from Crusaders in July, to Espanyol a few days ago, now looking ahead to Olympiacos. Wolves have the ability, and the mentality, to get through this test.

Nuno and his players will be taking it a game at a time, as they always do, but when you look at the whole field, too, they have a real chance of getting to Gdansk.