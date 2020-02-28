Wolves boss Nuno: Being in Europa League last-16 is massive

Wolves moved a step closer to the final in Gdansk as, although they lost the second leg 3-2 in Barcelona tonight, they beat Espanyol 6-3 on aggregate.

They are due to find out their next opponents in tomorrow's draw (12pm UK time), having started their Europa journey in the qualifiers last July.

"It's massive, for the building of the team and the process we've been through," said Nuno.

"We are delighted. Now, we see the draw.

"We've played tough teams. We started in the qualifiers, and the play-off (against Torino) was tough.

"It's hard on our small squad, so I'm very proud of the players for their work. They've dedicated themselves.

"It's massive for the club, massive for the city, and we are happy.

"And we want to keep on going, with hard work. The gel between the team is amazing. This is the spirit. We have to keep going."

Wolves' fantastic European tour has come in only Nuno's third season at the helm.

And on where the progress in the competition ranks among the achievements under him, he refused to get carried away as he said: "We're in the journey, so we have to focus on our daily work. We keep on going."

Jonathan Calleri scored a hat-trick as Espanyol bowed out with their pride intact, while Daniel Podence set up both Adama Traore and Matt Doherty for Wolves.

Podence was making his first start after signing in January for £17million from Olympiakos, and Nuno said: "It was good. He's getting to know his team-mates better, knowing the ideas and shape.

"He's a versatile player and he has talent. He did well, but he can improve."

And reflecting on the performance as a whole, and summing up getting in the last 16, Nuno added: "It was a tough game. We should have done better, but the hard work was there and the organisation was there.

"Our fans are happy, as we did something that is massive for us. A lot of hard work – last season, qualifiers, group stage.

"We are proud of what we've been doing."