Matt Doherty hails 'world-class' Wolves staff after Europa League progress

With Wolves now in the last 16, the Irish wing-back was keen to heap praise on Nuno Espirito Santo and his backroom team for keeping the players in tip-top shape throughout the competition.

The Europa journey began last July, and Doherty said: "We have world-class staff, in my opinion.

"We're just recovering really well and doing what they're telling us to do.

"That's their job. They know how to recover and know what's best for us. It's obviously working."

Doherty scored in tonight's second leg as Wolves lost 3-2 at Espanyol – but won 6-3 on aggregate.

And he said on extending the European adventure: "It feels great.

"We did the majority of the work in the first leg, so we just had to get through it.

"We're disappointed with how we played but we're through, and that's the main thing."

Wolves skipper Conor Coady echoed those sentiments – proud of what has been achieved, but disappointed in the display at the RCDE Stadium.

"We're more disappointed in the goals more than anything because we scored two good ones," said Coady.

"We've not managed the game properly but, on the whole, it's a great achievement for the club.

"We're through to the last 16 now and that shows we're doing OK, we're doing good stuff.

"There's always room for improvement but you look at where we are in the competition, it's fantastic. It's something we look forward to."