Wolves' Ruben Neves out for more magic moments ahead of Espanyol clash

A stupendous volley after controlling the ball with his chest, the stunner has been replayed over and over from various equally-breathtaking angles since.

And as Wolves get ready for tonight’s second leg against Espanyol, Neves said on perhaps repeating the feat: “I’ll try to do it every game.

“If I can do it every game, it’s good for me and the team.

“If I have a chance to take my risk and shoot, I will do it, because I know it’s a good thing for the team – a good solution.

“So, every time I can, I’ll try to help the team.”

Neves is now on 15 goals in old gold – and 12 of them have come from outside the box, with the other three being penalties.

Astonishingly, the Portuguese believes the thunderous finish in the 4-0 triumph at Molineux is only his fourth-best Wolves goal.

So, how did he get so good at shooting from long range?

“I think it’s something where I’ve always liked to shoot from outside the box,” said Neves.

“I always try to improve on that part of my game.

“It’s about my position, I think. I don’t go in the box many times in a game, so every time I have a chance to shoot, I try.

“I’ve always practised a lot, since I was a kid.

“I played a lot at home with my friends, so I think that’s something that’s been with me from a long time ago.

“My goal is to improve on that, as it’s important for me.”

Wolves train on the RCDE Stadium pitch (AMA)

As well as Neves’s shooting ability, another string to Wolves’ bow has been the frightening pace of Adama Traore.

The clash at Espanyol marks a return to the city where the speedy winger grew up, and Neves said on him: “I’ve never played with someone like him. I think he’s improved a lot since he arrived here.

“Now he can decide games for us. I think it was a great job from the coach as well.

“Adama is a really important player for us and, as we’ve already seen, he can do almost whatever he wants during a game because he is a very special player.

“And if he can make good decisions, like he has been doing recently, he is a player who can help us a lot.”

If Neves and Traore – both likely to start – are anywhere near their best, Wolves should see through qualification for the last 16 with little fuss.

But the former added: “We know how they play, and they created a lot of problems for us in the first half of the first leg.

“They can have the ball for a long time and have a lot of quality with the ball. After half-time, we adjusted, but we have to be at our best.”

Wolves likely XI: Ruddy; Boly, Coady, Kilman; Doherty, Neves, Dendoncker, Vinagre; Neto, Traore, Podence