'We don't fear anyone!' Wolves fans jubilant as Nuno's men ease into Europa League last-16 - WATCH

Having gone into the RCDE Stadium encounter 4-0 up from the Molineux meeting, Nuno Espirito Santo's side were downed 3-2 on the night – but won 6-3 on aggregate.

'We don't fear anyone in the next round!' Wolves fans jubilant after Europa League win

A Jonathan Calleri hat-trick pleased struggling Espanyol but Wolves, who had Adama Traore and Matt Doherty find the net, are on cloud nine after moving one step closer to Europa glory.