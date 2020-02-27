Menu

'We don't fear anyone!' Wolves fans jubilant as Nuno's men ease into Europa League last-16 - WATCH

By Nathan Judah | Wolves | Published:

Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the 6-3 aggregate win over Espanyol.

Having gone into the RCDE Stadium encounter 4-0 up from the Molineux meeting, Nuno Espirito Santo's side were downed 3-2 on the night – but won 6-3 on aggregate.

A Jonathan Calleri hat-trick pleased struggling Espanyol but Wolves, who had Adama Traore and Matt Doherty find the net, are on cloud nine after moving one step closer to Europa glory.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah
@njudah_star

Digital Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

