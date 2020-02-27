Advertising
'We don't fear anyone!' Wolves fans jubilant as Nuno's men ease into Europa League last-16 - WATCH
Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the 6-3 aggregate win over Espanyol.
Having gone into the RCDE Stadium encounter 4-0 up from the Molineux meeting, Nuno Espirito Santo's side were downed 3-2 on the night – but won 6-3 on aggregate.
A Jonathan Calleri hat-trick pleased struggling Espanyol but Wolves, who had Adama Traore and Matt Doherty find the net, are on cloud nine after moving one step closer to Europa glory.
