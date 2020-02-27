Ruben Neves: Getting better and better in Europa League for Wolves

Wolves have one foot in the competition’s last 16 after beating Espanyol 4-0 last week, and are aiming to see the job through in the second leg in Spain tomorrow (5.55pm UK time), writes Joe Edwards in Barcelona.

Reflecting on the European adventure thus far, Neves said: “We started playing in pre-season almost, the qualifying games.

“So, it has been up to us to improve in every game, and we are better than we were when we started our journey in Europe.

“We did great results as well, and that’s our goal, to win every single game and try to improve.”

Given how well Wolves have done, some fans are dreaming of going all the way in the Europa.

If they did, they would get into the Champions League.

And when asked if Nuno Espirito Santo’s lot could thrive in that competition too, Neves added: “We can’t talk about it at this moment.

“We’re in a very good moment, but we have our feet on the ground. We know what we’re capable of, but we have to be focused – to keep our place.

“It’s not fair to think about that at the moment, as our philosophy is always game by game and now, we have a really important game to win.”