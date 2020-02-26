More Wolves greats to enter Hall of Fame

Molineux goalscoring legend John Richards met fellow Wolves Former Players’ Association committee members to select the latest names.

Those chosen will join an illustrious list which includes Billy Wright, Stan Cullis, Sir Jack Hayward, Richards, Major Frank Buckley, Derek Dougan, and also Steve Bull from the modern era.

“Their induction will be celebrated at this year’s WFPA Dinner on May 1,” said Richard Green, from the association.

“The Hall of Fame was set up in 2009 to honour the heroes who have played a key part in the history of our great club.

"The event this year follows the last awards in 2017 when Jack Brodie, Frank Munro, Andy Thompson and Dennis Westcott were inducted.”

The names of the new inductees will be formally announced next month.

Along with Richards, the committee consists of Richard Green (WFPA), Pat Quirke (Wolves museum curator), Steve Gordos (former Express & Star sports editor), Nick Elwell (Express & Star), David Instone (ex-Wolves reporter and Wolves Heroes website) and journalist and ex-Wolves head of media Paul Berry.