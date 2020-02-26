Conor Coady: Wolves will not rest on their laurels

Coady & Co are flying out today for tomorrow's clash at the RCDE Stadium (5.55pm), with a 4-0 lead from the first meeting at Molineux last week.

And the skipper is focused on seeing the job through in a professional manner – Wolves aiming to impose their will on La Liga's bottom club once again.

"We've got to go there with the right mentality, to compete and play the way we do – impose our way of playing," said Coady.

"That's what we want to do. We don't want to just go and rest on our laurels after the first leg. That's done.

"It was a brilliant night for everyone involved, but now we've got to try to compete as much as possible."

After Diogo Jota's hat-trick and Ruben Neves's scorcher in the first leg, Wolves are expected to make a few changes for the encounter in Catalonia.

Espanyol are also likely to field a much-changed team once more, with their bid to seal league survival very much the priority – especially given the deficit.

With neither set to play their strongest XI, and Nuno Espirito Santo's men having such a healthy lead already, it is something of an odd game.

But Coady, while they are looking to enjoy it as much as possible, says nothing has changed from Wolves' perspective.

"Not at all. Some people may tell you different, but we've played the first game now," he added.

"It was a fantastic night for the club, but it's another game coming up now, one we're looking forward to.

"More than ever, it's going to be something we enjoy as much as possible.

"How often do you get to go to Barcelona and play against Espanyol in the Europa League?

"It's fantastic, so we'll make sure we're recovered and ready."

Meanwhile, Spanish police have advised all Wolves fans with tickets for the away end to meet at Plaza Espanya in Barcelona in good time to catch the 5pm (local time) trains to the stadium.

There are due to be three trains carrying up to 2,400 supporters and will be the only trains that will have a dedicated police presence for the protection of Wolves fans.

All other trains will be mixed and have Espanyol supporters on board.