Wolves love affair for ton-up captain Conor Coady

The defender, who is celebrating his 27th birthday today, reached the mightily impressive milestone as Nuno Espirito Santo's side beat Norwich 3-0 on Sunday.

His run dates back to October 2017, and Coady said: "I heard it before the game, and it's amazing.

"The pride I have leading this club, walking out with this football club every single game, is immense.

"It's something I live for. I love playing for this football club, so to do it 100 consecutive times is amazing. Hopefully, I can keep on going."

Coady has also only missed two games in all competitions since January 2018 – both Carabao Cup ties earlier this season, when Nuno fielded much-changed sides.

He has helped Wolves keep a clean sheet in each of the last four matches while, at the other end, Diogo Jota has scored five goals in the last two.

The Portuguese followed up a treble against Espanyol in the Europa League with a double against the Canaries, and Coady said: "Incredible, he's incredible, and we have total trust in our forward players.

"They're phenomenal players, they really are, and a pleasure to have at the club.

Advertising

"We know Diogo can score goals, but it's not just that he brings to the team.

"It's everything out of possession, how hard he works, winning the ball – you saw it numerous times, especially in the first half where he's collecting the ball deep and running up the pitch."

And while Jota is growing in confidence with every goal he scores, Coady is focused on keeping the run of clean sheets going.

"That's what we want to do. A lot of people will mention the big man (Willy Boly) being back, and he's fantastic, but it's the whole team," he added.