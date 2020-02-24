Wolves happy to have Ruben Vinagre back

Vinagre, following a month on the sidelines with a hamstring issue, came on as a substitute in yesterday’s 3-0 win against Norwich.

He took the place of Otto, who sustained a heavy knock to the ankle from Ben Godfrey and left Molineux wearing a protective boot.

Nuno confirmed the Spaniard will be monitored closely after the ‘big kick’, and said on Vinagre: “He joined the group a couple of days ago.

“Jonny has been struggling, so we decided he was ready.

“We need all the options. We have a small squad and we need all the options that we have in the squad.

“All the players are important, so it’s very good to have him back. It’s massive for us.”

Vinagre picked up the hamstring injury at Manchester United in January.

Ryan Giles was recalled from his loan at Shrewsbury over fears the Portuguese would be out for a while, but having recovered quicker than initially expected, Giles was allowed back out to Coventry.

And Nuno credited Vinagre for his work ethic after making a fairly swift comeback.

Jonny Otto is replaced by Ruben Vinagre as the hosts make their third and final change.#WOLNOR pic.twitter.com/8PIW2wwv75 — Wolves (@Wolves) February 23, 2020

“It has to do with him and the way he treats himself, the way he works,” said Nuno.

“When he’s injured, he works. He doesn’t stop. It makes your recovery faster.”

Otto, meanwhile, will be assessed ahead of Thursday’s Europa League last-32 second-leg at Espanyol.

Godfrey was booked as he caught the Wolves man on the ankle with his studs.

VAR checked for a possible red card but, in the end, decided the contact was unintentional and stuck with the yellow.

“We’re going to see. It was a big kick. Let’s see,” said Nuno.

The Wolves chief also went on to hail his players and staff for their dedication after another comfortable win, just a few days after beating Espanyol 4-0 in Europe.

“It’s the way they recover, the way they respect themselves,” added Nuno.

“The staff have no days off, always preparing ourselves to compete.

“It requires a lot of hard work. Every day is harder.

“It’s our job. We embrace the challenge and everybody has to help.”