Wolves 3 Norwich 0 – Report and pictures

A couple of close-range finishes from the Portuguese – after his stunning treble in the Europa League against Espanyol – set Nuno Espirito Santo's side on their way to victory.

Raul Jimenez then got in on the act after the break, making sure of the three points with a tap-in.

Wolves are eighth in the Premier League – two points off fifth-placed Manchester United.

Analysis

The onus was very much on Wolves getting back to winning ways in the league – and they did so with ease.

This was not their most free-flowing performance, by any means, but they were still far too good for the toothless Canaries to cope with, writes Joe Edwards at Molineux.

Jota shone in front of goal once again, with an instinctive finish and then a simple one from point-blank range.

He would have had another hat-trick if it was not for the woodwork, too. But while the post denied him, the ball fell kindly to Jimenez who put the result beyond any doubt.

Advertising

The last half an hour was a cakewalk for Wolves, as well.

You could argue they took their foot off the gas but given the enormous amount of games they have played this campaign, they can be forgiven if that was indeed the thinking.

And while the goals are, of course, the big talking point, the fact they kept another clean sheet is worth pointing out.

Yes, Norwich showed minimal attacking intent once Wolves had got their goals, but it is the fourth successive shut-out – and that takes some doing.

Advertising

A fine day's work for Wolves, who now prepare for the Europa last-32 second-leg at Espanyol – already 4-0 up.

Match report

Wolves only made one change from that triumph against Espanyol, with Leander Dendoncker replacing Adama Traore.

But with that switch came a change in formation, to 3-5-2 – Jota partnering Jimenez in attack.

Ruben Vinagre returned to the bench after a month on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Rock-bottom Norwich, meanwhile, decided not to start playmaker Emi Buendia. Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki were in from the off, though.

The latter was a threatening presence early on for the visitors, too.

Jamal Lewis found Kenny McLean on the left flank, and the ball was played low across goal to Pukki, whose effort on the stretch was gathered by Wolves goalie Rui Patricio.

McLean then forced Patricio into action with a fizzer from long range.

It was a bright start from the visitors but Wolves, set up in the different system, were doing little of note.

Shouts of 'come on' came from the stands, trying to spark Nuno's lot into life. And the gold and black faithful soon got their wish as Jota, yet again, displayed his prowess in front of goal.

After making the mistake of looking for Jimenez with a pass that went wayward when presented an opportunity in the box a few minutes before, the Portuguese found the net with a quickly-taken, accurate shot.

Matt Doherty did well to control the ball on the edge of the box and he slipped in Jota, whose powerful left-footed strike went under Tim Krul – beaten before he knew anything about it.

Deadlock broken in the 20th minute, and in the 30th, Wolves made it two – Jota again on the mark.

Romain Saiss made the most of a loose ball at the far post, volleying it across to the in-form forward, who had the simple task of finishing from a few yards out as the Canaries' backline completely switched off.

VAR checks came for both goals – the first for a potential handball from Doherty, and the second for a suspected offside – but, thankfully, the technology did not deny Wolves.

The hosts went on to dominate the rest of the half, without necessarily playing that well. Their confidence dented by those Jota goals, Norwich were offering very little going forward and kept giving away silly fouls.

From one of those – Max Aarons booked for taking down Jota – Nuno's men almost made it three.

Ruben Neves, after his scorcher against Espanyol, would have added another stunning strike to his showreel had it not been for Krul, who acrobatically tipped the midfielder's top-corner-bound free-kick onto the crossbar.

A couple of goals to take into the break, Wolves were in a healthy position, but they wanted another goal to kill the game off.

The third came shortly into the second period, too.

Jota thought he had got his second hat-trick in as many games, with another sharp strike on the swivel. It hit the post, though, and strike partner Jimenez was on hand to tap home for his 21st of the season in all competitions.

At 3-0 down, with the game surely beyond them, the away side made a couple of changes – Buendia and Josip Drmic entering the fray on the hour mark – in an attempt to see out of the game in a positive manner.

Wolves then made a substitution of their own. Jota was denied a treble, but he received another standing ovation as he was replaced by Pedro Neto.

A dangerous cross from Neto, a few minutes after his introduction, was not far off creating a fourth either.

The game went on to enter a bit of a lull, which the Canaries were fairly thankful for. The terrifyingly fast Traore took the place of Jimenez with 20 minutes to go, and then Vinagre replaced Jonny Castro Otto, as Wolves saw out a comfortable victory.

Key moments

20 - GOOOOALLLL! Wolves are ahead! Jota carries on where he left off on Thursday as Doherty controls the ball on the edge of the area and slips in the Portuguese, who finishes sharply – under the legs of Krul.

30 - GOOOOOOALLLLLL!! Jota with his and Wolves' second of the afternoon! Saiss, at the far post, volleys the ball across goal, and Jota has the simple job of tapping it in from a few yards out as the Norwich defence falls asleep.

50 - GOOOOOOOOALLLLLLL!!! Jimenez makes it 3-0! Jota smacks the ball off the post, but it comes out to strike partner Jimenez, who takes a touch and fires it in from close range. That is the goal Wolves wanted to kill the game off.

Teams

Wolves (3-5-2): Patricio; Boly, Coady (c), Saiss; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Dendoncker, Otto (Vinagre, 80) ; Jimenez (Traore, 71), Jota (Neto, 63)

Subs not used: Ruddy (gk), Kilman, Gibbs-White, Podence

Goals: Jota (20, 30), Jimenez (50)

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Godfrey, Hanley (c), Lewis; McLean, Tettey; Rupp (Buendia, 59), Cantwell (Stiepermann, 84), Duda (Drmic, 59); Pukki

Subs not used: Fahrmann (gk), Vrancic, Trybull, Idah

Attendance: 31,046

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Manchester)