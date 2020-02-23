Nuno delighted with in-form Wolves striker Diogo Jota

Jota's brace came before Raul Jimenez's close-range finish in a comprehensive 3-0 win over the Canaries at Molineux.

The Portuguese also scored a hat-trick in the Europa League against Espanyol last Thursday, and when asked if the 23-year-old is back to full confidence, Nuno said: "He always is, and I think everybody is because we know a players' performance goes up and down.

"It's about the right decisions, the right solutions, to keep sustaining his performance. Not only him, all the team.

"Of course, I'm delighted with his goals."

Jota thrived as Wolves shifted to a 3-5-2 formation against the Premier League's bottom club, with Adama Traore dropping to the bench.

But Nuno insists Jota's hot streak has not come about from him doing anything different.

"It's nothing specific. Situations happen," said the Wolves chief.

"He was clinical Thursday and again, so hopefully, it continues."

While very happy with the work of Jota and Jimenez, who grabbed his 21st goal of the season in all competitions, Nuno was also keen to point out the work of the defence.

By keeping the Canaries at bay, they registered their third clean sheet on the spin in the league – and fourth in all competitions.

"Everything starts from there. We were well organised, the shape was good, and we didn't allow many chances to Norwich," said Nuno.

"They had four clear chances in the game at Norwich, so we improved on that, and I'm happy."

Wolves are now eighth in the Premier League table – two points behind fifth-placed Manchester United – as they look to secure another season of European football.

Focus now turns to the Europa last-32 second-leg at Espanyol on Thursday night, which they go into 4-0 up.

It was a comfortable victory over Norwich, although Nuno did have Jonny Castro Otto limp off after taking a heavy whack towards the end.

"It was a good performance, organised. We managed the game well," added Nuno.

"We started not so good, but mainly because of Norwich because they are a good team.

"After that, everything was improving through the game – until the end.

"The result is important and we managed the game well.

"I'm delighted with the energy. They did a lot of running. Fantastic from the boys."