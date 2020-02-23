'If this was the Fury fight last night, they'd have stopped it!' Wolves fans on Norwich battering - WATCH

More goalscoring magic from Diogo Jota saw Wolves strengthen their push for European football again with a 3-0 win against basement boys Norwich.

A couple of close-range finishes from the Portuguese – after his stunning treble in the Europa League against Espanyol – set Nuno Espirito Santo's side on their way to victory.

Raul Jimenez then got in on the act after the break, making sure of the three points with a tap-in.

'If this was the Fury fight last night, they'd have stopped it!' Wolves fans on Norwich battering

Wolves are eighth in the Premier League – two points off fifth-placed Manchester United.