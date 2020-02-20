Wolves boss Nuno wants VAR improvement upon Europa League introduction

Nuno has previously criticised the system which risks ‘losing the emotion from the game’ after seeing his side have five goals ruled out by it across all competitions.

After it was absent for the group stages, VAR comes into effect as Wolves take on Espanyol in the Europa last 32 tonight (8pm), at Molineux.

And Nuno said: “It’s part of us, VAR is here to stay, but the only thing I hope for is improvement.

“We want it to be more clear to everybody, especially the players as sometimes they are on the pitch and don’t understand a decision, so it takes out concentration and focus.

“The game is delayed, too much time, and when the fans are not happy, something is not good. So, something has to be done.”

Frustration among fans far and wide has been palpable, and the Wolves Fans’ Parliament are even urging supporters to turn their backs on the pitch when reviews are taking place.

“This is the risk we have, losing the emotion from the game,” said Nuno.

“Football is goals, and happiness is goals. So, that moment cannot go away from the game.”

Former Arsenal chief Arsene Wenger has proposed changing the offside rule and making it that ‘you will not be offside if any part of the body that can score a goal is in line with the last defender’.

“Okay, good. I agree. Everybody outside the decision-making can give opinions, and opinions are to improve and make things better for everybody,” said Nuno.

“If Arsene Wenger said that, I support it.

“The best people to judge and make decisions are those involved. I truly respect them.

“But, make it better for everybody, so it doesn’t become an issue.

“VAR has names behind it, but we must start asking who is VAR?

“More public. If it improves, good.”

Ultimately, Nuno is hoping VAR does not take centre stage against the Spanish side, who are currently bottom of La Liga but won Group H in the Europa.

On whether the atmosphere will be special, Nuno added: “Molineux is always special.

“We had the play-offs and group stages, all the games so far have been a full house.

“The fans enjoy. It’s amazing, and I know our fans are going to be behind us.”