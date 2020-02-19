Wolves fans encouraged to turn their backs on VAR

After seeing Willy Boly’s goal disallowed against Leicester at Molineux last Friday – because of Pedro Neto’s heel being marginally offside in the build-up – the club’s Fans’ Parliament are intent on making a peaceful protest.

They propose that whenever a VAR review is taking place, supporters in the stands turn their backs on the pitch.

“As the Wolves Fans’ Parliament, we are encouraging fellow supporters to turn their backs on the pitch when decisions are happening,” said committee member Alan Stuart.

“We have started the hashtag #TurnYourBackOnVar as we want to get the campaign going on social media, too.

“VAR is not working and is not wanted by many. Last Friday, that was one of the most ridiculous decisions I’ve ever seen at a football match.

"So we are urging fans, especially the South Bank, to turn their backs to it and create a powerful image.

“We want it to be peaceful, with no aggression. This is a way to do it properly.”

Wolves have had four league goals chalked off after VAR interventions – in both games against Leicester, at home against Southampton and away at Liverpool.

Only Sheffield United (five) have had more goals disallowed. Wolves had another one ruled out in the FA Cup, at Manchester United.

Now, the Wolves Fans’ Parliament are getting in touch with supporters’ groups at other clubs – including the Blades – in an attempt to make the protest go further than Molineux alone.

The technology will also be in use as Wolves host Espanyol in the Europa League last 32. VAR was not used in the groups but it comes into effect in the competition’s knockout stages.

“Goal-line technology is great, but VAR has been a shambles so far,” said Stuart.

“There’s an entertainment factor to football and if you keep chipping away at it, people will stop coming.

“So, we are getting in touch with other supporters’ parliaments to spread the word.”

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters admitted earlier this month they must ‘try and make the video assistant referee better’.

More than 20,000 have signed an online petition to remove the technology from the Premier League, but Masters also stated ‘scrapping it is not an option’.

“It is probably here to stay, but this is about making a stand and showing we are not happy with how it is being used,” added Stuart.