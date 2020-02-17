Wolves boss Nuno delighted with his defence

Nuno’s charges are hosting the Spanish side in the last 32 of the competition on Thursday, in the first of two legs.

And Wolves go into the Molineux encounter after two straight clean sheets in the Premier League.

On if that is an encouraging sign moving forward, Nuno – while looking for his lot to get back on the goal trail – said: “Of course, as it’s the start of everything.

“It’s not only the clean sheet, but the way we defend. We really were well organised (in the 0-0 draw with Leicester last Friday).

"We did very well on that part of the pitch, the way we dealt with the combinations of Leicester.

“We still have to improve, but I’m happy as it’s the start of everything, a clean sheet.”

Wolves’ back-to-back shut-outs – also drawing 0-0 at Manchester United before the winter break – have come about with Willy Boly’s return to the fold.

In the 15 league games he missed because of a broken ankle, they only kept one clean sheet.

Wolves have now kept two from two with him in the team again.

Nuno, though, insists Boly is just ‘doing his job’, while pointing out the ‘amazing’ performances Leander Dendoncker put in during the Frenchman’s absence.

“He does his job. He is a good player,” said the Wolves boss on Boly

“But we have to know the squad we have, and versatile players are basic for us.

“I don’t like talking about individuals, but what Leander did for us during the absence of Boly was amazing – Benno (Ryan Bennett) also, although he’s not here now.

“We have a small squad, so every time we don’t have an option, we’re weaker.

“But when we receive them back, we become stronger.

“And that’s what we want to be, stronger.”

Wolves head into Thursday’s first leg as the bookmakers’ favourites.

Espanyol, despite winning their group, have fared poorly in La Liga this season and already sacked two managers.

But Nuno, who expects Molineux to be packed out, is not taking the Barcelona-based outfit lightly.

“We know Thursday is going to be tough, and we expect a full crowd at Molineux as we are in the knockout stages of the Europa League,” he added.

“This is what we must be proud of.”