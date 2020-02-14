Wolves boss Nuno: We are taking the fight to the ‘big six’

Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes are third in the Premier League and Nuno’s lot, while ninth, are only six points off fourth-placed Chelsea, writes Joe Edwards.

Both teams have received praise far and wide for their playing style and, ultimately, results.

And Nuno thinks they are helping to make the top flight more fluid, as he said: “I think the Premier League is the most competitive competition and you can see.

“I’m reluctant to call it the ‘big six’ because I think it’s a very, very, very good league.

“Any team is very difficult. What’s happening this season can happen again next season, but you never know.

“I think the game is changing. There’s not so much difference between the teams now.

“All the squads are impressive in quality and the managers, the way they prepare their teams, improve the quality of the games, so I see smaller gaps between teams.

“Why? Because of the quality of the players, the power in terms of finances that the clubs have to grow and get talented and quality players. Before it was not so much.”

Wolves are aiming to qualify for Europe again after doing so last campaign – and having a successful run in the Europa League, currently sitting in the last 32.

Leicester, meanwhile, want to seal a Champions League berth.

When asked if the Foxes could go on to win the title again, or if another could break the norm, Nuno said: “I don’t know.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future.

“But I think it can happen because there are less gaps between the teams, all the teams have the ability and the capacity to go and get players, and the quality of the players and the managers preparing their teams, so things can happen. There are not so many gaps now.”

And does the changing dynamic in the Premier League excite Nuno?

“I’m only thinking that we can improve. What embraces me and motivates me is not this project – this is not a project, this is my life now,” he said.

“I’ve been here so much time now and I think it’s possible – things can happen, as long as you keep working on your present, not thinking too much about your future.

“This is the way. If things happen, then we will be there to see how it goes, but the right way is to go step by step – the way we’ve been doing things. Other teams are doing fantastic also.”

Focusing on the here and now, Nuno is happy with how both Daniel Podence and Leonardo Campana have settled in after joining Wolves in January.

“They have to integrate in the dynamic of the team and the dynamic of the way we play, the idea we have, takes time, but we are taking the right steps,” he said.

“Daniel and Leonardo are integrating very well.”

And on Ecuadorian striker Campana, who was initially slated to be part of the under-23s squad but is now pushing for a first-team place, Nuno added: “He’s training with us and the talent is there.

“I think he can be a good option for us.”