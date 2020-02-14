Wolves are my life and obsession, says Nuno amid contract talk

The Portuguese’s current contract, which he signed at the start of last season, comes to an end in the summer of 2021.

And while he stressed he is settled in Wolverhampton both on a personal and professional level, as Wolves get ready to host Leicester, Nuno’s long-term future is yet to be sorted as he admitted: “I didn’t have any proposal.

“There was no proposal on that. I have one more year of my contract. I don’t think about that. It’s not up to me, no.”

For Nuno, the focus is on Wolves’ day-to-day work and he says he is relaxed about the situation ‘because I signed a contract last season’.

“I renewed for one more year,” said Nuno, when asked about the matter and whether he would welcome a new deal.

“I have one more year in my contract, and this is what is more important. We have one more year of the contract. I signed it, and we are committed to it.”

On if he could give any assurances for supporters, Nuno added: “They can be totally assured that every day, this is my obsession.

“Wolves is my obsession. It’s my life. I don’t think about anything else.

“I do whatever I can to help the team, the players. I’m talking to you and thinking about the game, honestly.

“I’m working on a daily basis. The future I think can be better for us as long as we keep the same philosophy, working day by day and together as a unit.

“A lot of people move and change their lives to come to Wolverhampton.

“That’s why I say it’s my life. I’m 100 per cent here and give everything I have to help my players and improve the club.”