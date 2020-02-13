Wolves v Leicester: Inside track on the Foxes

We spoke to Pete Selby from the For Fox Sake Podcast to get a better look at Wolves' opponents.

Who has impressed you most this season for Leicester?

Harvey Barnes is a very exciting player. He's forward thinking, very direct and well built, so you can't push him off the ball.

It took a while for him to replicate that in the Premier League, but in recent weeks he has really kicked on. He's started to score after previously having a lack of confidence in front of goal, but that has now been put to the side.

Wilfred Ndidi is one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League. He not only gives the ability to other players around him, but his calmness on the ball and his clean tackling sets him apart as a forward thinking holding midfielder.

In many people's eyes, Ndidi is Leicester's player of the season.

Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City (AMA)

What are Leicester's ambitions for the season?

Advertising

Fans want Champions League. After having had a taste of a European tour after the title win, fans just want that feeling back.

The season aim is fourth place, and maybe a run in the FA Cup, but it's all about fourth.

The gap to fifth is twelve points, and that is what we are looking at.

Was the signing of Wolves defender Ryan Bennett a surprise, or was it a smart move?

Advertising

It's a smart move because we needed cover. Wes Morgan has been brilliant when he comes on, but other than that we have no real cover at centre-half.

Bennett is a guy who has played an awful lot of Premier League football last season, Brendan knows him, and you are getting a very competent and decent footballer.

Whether it will be made a permanent move in the summer, I would have my doubts but we'll see.

Ryan Bennett of Wolverhampton Wanderers leaves the pitch injures (AMA)

What do you make of Wolves this season? Do you see them as a competitor for Europe?

Wolves are very similar in terms of where they'll be looking to go and their progression.

You look at Wolves and you see a lot of Leicester in them. A club who are fairly young at this level, but also who have an established set up with a very solid manager and a good routine.

Sides like Leicester and Wolves are one step ahead of the other teams that are now in mid-table.

Supporters at Wolves trust their manager and ownership, so when they are buying an unknown player, it doesn't matter because of the success rate that they've got.

Wolves will be trying to get into the Champions League, you have to look forward always, whether that's top four or winning a trophy.

Wolves have proved that without the Europa League early on, they would be challenging for top four.

Wolves, along with Leicester, are now a perennial top six club.

How do we expect Leicester to line up?

I think Leicester will be attacking. I don't think they'll take into account the way Wolves play because it kind of naturally moves Leicester into their normal formation.

I would like Dennis Praet to start in midfield alongside Ndidi, which would then release Youri Tielemans further forward.

A bit more solidity in midfield with Ayoze Pérez dropping to the bench, which you would expect a side travelling to Molineux to have.

Apart from that, it should be a very similar Leicester side to what we usually see.

Jamie Vardy hasn't been on form since the turn of the year, but with the winter break, I expect him to be razor sharp.

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring (Steven Paston/PA Wire)

Prediction?

I can see it being a high scoring game, 3-2 to the Foxes is my prediction, but I wouldn't be surprised if it was the other way around.

A lot of goals, with Vardy returning to form, and fingers crossed for a great game.