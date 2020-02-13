Kenny Hibbitt: Wolves can win Europa League

Nuno Espirito Santo's side welcome the Spanish side to Molineux next Thursday, and then take them on in Barcelona a week later.

And Hibbitt – one of the stars of the run to the 1972 Uefa Cup final – does not foresee them having any problems with performing over two legs.

"It was a straight knockout when we played in Europe," said ex-midfielder Hibbitt, who made more than 450 appearances in a 16-year spell with Wolves.

"Bill McGarry used to treat every game the same as it came along, and we always played our strongest side.

"I'm sure Nuno will be looking to do the same too, although they have the Premier League to think about and it's been strenuous journey for Wolves so far.

"Getting into the knockouts is a wonderful achievement – not just from the manager, but the club as a whole.

"Espanyol are a good side. No game in the last 32 is an easy one.

"But there is no need for Wolves to be overly concerned about them.

Advertising

"Wolves are not playing these games to make the fixtures up. They want to win and get to a major final."

Wolves, although they have tomorrow's Premier League clash with Leicester to think about first, go into the huge double-header with Espanyol after finishing second in Group K.

The Spanish team, meanwhile, won Group H – but they are also bottom of the La Liga table and are on their third manager of the season.

Advertising

Hibbitt, ultimately, insists Wolves are good enough to go all the way in the Europa, so should be coming out on top.

"This is a very good Wolves side, an excellent team," added Hibbitt.

"I really enjoy watching them, the way they play, and the atmosphere at Molineux has been electric this season.

"They are certainly capable of winning the cup."