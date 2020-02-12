Menu

Advertising

Morgan Gibbs-White: Few work harder than Wolves

By Joe Edwards | Wolves | Published:

Morgan Gibbs-White insists Wolves are one of the most ‘hard-working and organised’ teams in the country as they look to knock off Leicester.

Morgan Gibbs-White (AMA)

The 20-year-old academy product, who recently returned from a long-standing back issue, feels fresh after a productive trip to Marbella – and says his team-mates feel the same.

Having trained in the Spanish sun for five days of the fortnight-long winter break while other teams decided to give their players an extended period of time off, he said going into Friday night’s clash with the Foxes: “I think that sums us up as a team. We are a pack.

“I feel like the manager wanted work to be done, so instead of being freezing cold, he took us to Marbella – a chilled sort of break, but also working hard.

“Some clubs may be coming back a bit unfit, but we have managed to maintain it and, hopefully, we can kick on against Leicester and put in a good performance.”

Wolves have already played 41 games this term in all competitions.

“As well as all the talent we’ve got and the potential we’ve got, I feel like we are one of the most hard-working teams and organised teams in the league,” said Gibbs-White.

“So, we’ll be going into the game with confidence, wanting to win the game – while bearing in mind it’s going to be a tough game.

Advertising

“I feel like we have the desire and hard work to pull through the game.”

And on a personal front, playmaker Gibbs-White is ready to make an impact after a frustrating spell on the sidelines.

“Definitely. The injury was tough to get through, but now I’m back and have played a few games, so my fitness is there,” he added.

“There’s time now to help the team out, and finish as high as we can.”

Wolves Football Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @JoeEdwards_Star

Wolves fan turned Wolves correspondent for the Express & Star.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News