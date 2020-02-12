Morgan Gibbs-White: Few work harder than Wolves

The 20-year-old academy product, who recently returned from a long-standing back issue, feels fresh after a productive trip to Marbella – and says his team-mates feel the same.

Having trained in the Spanish sun for five days of the fortnight-long winter break while other teams decided to give their players an extended period of time off, he said going into Friday night’s clash with the Foxes: “I think that sums us up as a team. We are a pack.

“I feel like the manager wanted work to be done, so instead of being freezing cold, he took us to Marbella – a chilled sort of break, but also working hard.

“Some clubs may be coming back a bit unfit, but we have managed to maintain it and, hopefully, we can kick on against Leicester and put in a good performance.”

Wolves have already played 41 games this term in all competitions.

“As well as all the talent we’ve got and the potential we’ve got, I feel like we are one of the most hard-working teams and organised teams in the league,” said Gibbs-White.

“So, we’ll be going into the game with confidence, wanting to win the game – while bearing in mind it’s going to be a tough game.

“I feel like we have the desire and hard work to pull through the game.”

And on a personal front, playmaker Gibbs-White is ready to make an impact after a frustrating spell on the sidelines.

“Definitely. The injury was tough to get through, but now I’m back and have played a few games, so my fitness is there,” he added.

“There’s time now to help the team out, and finish as high as we can.”