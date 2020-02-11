Diogo Jota will hit the heights again for Wolves, says Steve Bull

Jota is back in the fold following his recovery from a calf problem, which saw him sidelined for several weeks.

The 23-year-old – who also had a foot injury earlier this season – has been overshadowed by fellow forwards Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore this term, but Bull believes he will shine during these crucial final few months of the campaign.

“I think he will,” said 306-goal former striker Bull.

“He has been a bit hot and cold lately. At the back end of last season, he was at it every week.

“He has had some injuries this season, which haven’t helped. But he is back now, and once he reaches full match-sharpness, I think we’ll start to see the best of him again.”

Jota has managed nine goals in all competitions, but only three of those have come in the Premier League.

Throughout January, Pedro Neto impressed in his absence. Daniel Podence – who can play on either flank or as a No.10 – was also signed for £17million last month.

And on if those two have placed extra pressure on Jota’s shoulders, Bull said: “You’re always looking over your shoulder anyway.

“The only one who hasn’t got any direct competition at the moment is Jimenez.

“Jota, though, already had Neto to think about.

“Podence has come in, but I think you’ve always got to be playing that way. It will come. He has got the character to do it.”

Wolves, who are now ninth in the Premier League, could do with a win against Leicester on Friday night (8pm) as they aim to clinch Europa League football once more via a strong top-flight finish.

They remain in the Europa, of course, and could seal a Champions League place by winning the competition.

Ultimately, Bull insists Friday would be an apt time for Jota to grab the spotlight after he netted a hat-trick in a dramatic 4-3 triumph over the Foxes at Molineux last season.

“That could be it,” added Bull, when asked if Jota could be the difference in getting into Europe again.

“He is a very strong individual – physical despite his size, very skilful.

“He needs to get his head down now and work hard.

“That Leicester game at home last season was a special one for him, so, hopefully, this one can kick-start something for Jota.”