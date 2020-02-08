Wolves skipper Conor Coady loving dressing room spirit

Nuno Espirito Santo's squad have just finished a week of training and team-bonding in the Spanish sun, having already gone several times under the Portuguese.

And Coady, although he has seen the English influence reduce in recent years, insists the mood is 'brilliant' as the group is full of 'top people'.

"It's the best dressing room I've ever been in," said the captain.

"It doesn't matter whether an Englishman is going out and a Portuguese coming in, or vice-versa.

"It doesn't matter. They're all top people who come into this football club, and that is the most important thing.

"We're there to make them feel as welcome as we possibly can, and do that on a daily basis.

"We make sure they're ready. It doesn't matter if it is English or Portuguese, it's the best changing room I've ever been involved in.

"I can say that from the bottom of my heart. It's brilliant, every day going in."

Advertising

Wolves' current 19-man senior squad is made up of eight Portuguese players, four Englishmen, two Spaniards and then one each from Mexico, France, Belgium, Morocco and Ireland.

But the fact players like Adama Traore are fluent in six languages – Spanish, Portuguese, Catalan, Bambara (the language of Mali, English and French – means they all communicate well.

Coady, though, did recognise the efforts of compatriot Ryan Bennett after his recent departure for Leicester, insisting he will be missed.

"He was a great part of this football club. A fantastic person and a brilliant footballer," added Coady.

Advertising

"He's moved on now to Leicester, and we wish him all the best there.

"He's been brilliant at this club over the past two and a half years.

"He's a brilliant person and what he brought to the team, to the club, was fantastic. We thank him as much as we can for that."