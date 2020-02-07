Ruben Neves believes Daniel Podence will shine for Wolves

Podence, signed for £17million from Greek club Olympiakos last month, made his gold and black bow last weekend – coming off the bench in the 0-0 draw at Manchester United.

Neves has previously played with the 5ft 5in forward for Portugal under-21s, and, when asked how he sees the new man getting on at Wolves, said: “He’s a great player, and I’m happy for him to be here with us.

“He will help us a lot because the way he plays is really important for our tactics.

“He’s a fast player with the ball, a really intelligent player as well.

“He can give us something important for the way we play, so I’m happy and hope he can help us a lot during this season.”

Podence is one of eight Portuguese players in the Wolves squad, which will have made the adjustment to life over here smoother.

But Neves stressed it is everyone, not just his fellow countrymen, who have given Podence a warm welcome.

“The most important thing is the squad, the way we work together,” said Neves.

“We have a great squad, great people, so it’s always easy to work with these people.

“It’s not about the Portuguese, it’s all the squad. It’s not easy to find a squad like we have.”

Neves was keen to point out the team effort in keeping a clean sheet at Old Trafford – not just the return of Willy Boly.

“When some players are injured, we have great players to play as well. It’s about the squad, and the way we want to play,” he added.

“We got the clean sheet. We didn’t score, unfortunately, but we keep going.”