Wolves boss Nuno: Leonardo Campana is working well

The 19-year-old, who has four Ecuador caps to his name, was brought into the club last month.

And while the initial idea was for the Jorge Mendes client to be integrated into the under-23s, he is now out in Marbella for Wolves’ warm-weather training camp, and Nuno said: “He arrived and he has been training with us.

“He finished his participation with the national team. I think he’s adapting.

“It’s about progressing and improving him, and turning him into a good option for us. He’s working well.

“He’s a good player. Hopefully, you can see for yourself, but I think that he’s a good option.

“He’s a good back-up to have. He’s a player that we want to improve and make better.

“That is our philosophy – always trying to bring in players that we feel have a space for improvement.”

Raul Jimenez has wowed fans with his displays up top for Wolves and established himself as the main man with a mightily impressive 20 goals in 38 games this season.

Supporters, though, wanted another centre forward to arrive in January to help ease the scoring burden on Jimenez – with Patrick Cutrone’s return to Italy.

Nelson Oliveira was monitored before Wolves, ultimately, decided not to get him in.

Hwang Hee-chan was another option, then Nuno opted against a move for him.

But on whether Campana will be in senior squads in the near future, Nuno added: “Every player has a chance.

“We have seen before that even very young players have their chances at big stadiums. Let’s wait and see.”