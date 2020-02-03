Wolves boss Nuno happy to keep his stars and hails Daniel Podence impact

The transfer window came to a close on Friday, and Nuno – whose side drew 0-0 at Manchester United on Saturday evening – is pleased it is over.

The sole senior signing was Podence – who made his debut as a substitute at Old Trafford – and Nuno said on his gold and black bow:

“He comes from a lot of competition already with his previous club, so he is ready. Now, it is about getting into the dynamics of the team, but we brought in Daniel because we believe he will fit in immediately.

“We had no doubts about putting him on the pitch. He is good for us and can give us a lot of good things.”

Nuno stressed the need for signings throughout the window, but reflecting on the month’s work, he says the important thing was getting players who are ready to make a difference – and believes Podence provides that.

The Wolves chief is also happy to have kept hold of the likes of Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore and Ruben Neves, although they were not expected to leave, as he aims to build a force for the future.

“I’m happy that it’s over. I think every manager is happy that it’s over,” said Nuno.

“The January transfer window is very difficult to operate in as a club – very, very difficult for everybody.

“I totally think it’s about getting a chance to rebalance your squad.

“It’s about taking advantage of some chances and bringing in players that fit into your idea.

“You don’t have time, it has to be immediate performance, so from that point it was good.

“We brought in young players to develop, but the main idea is keeping your squad. This is the same players we had two years ago, last season.

“Building a team with the same players is what I truly believe can make us good.”

Nuno also has Willy Boly and Diogo Jota back from injury, with both starting the United stalemate.

“A clean sheet is very good for the team,” added Nuno.

“Diogo did a very good game, and Boly also, and the rest of the team.

“We have a small squad. All the options we have must be solutions for us.”