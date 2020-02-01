Nuno Espirito Santo dubs Wolves signing Daniel Podence's Champions League aims a nicety

Nuno says the Olympiacos signing will learn when he integrates into this Wolves squad that the aim at the club is improvement and growth, not just league positions.

And as Podence prepares to make his Premier League debut at fifth-placed Manchester United tonight Nuno warned of a tough second half of the season as his team battle in the Europa League and top flight.

He said: "You know players when they come.

"They want to be nice."They want to say nice things.

"I remember one team-mate I had at a very small club.

"He was not aware of anything and he said he wanted to be a champion.

"We as team mates looked at him and said 'what are you saying?'

"Someone told him to say it to be nice.

"I think you have heard enough stories of players coming in and that is not the case.

"But that is not our idea.

"We do not compete to achieve a specific situation.

We compete to become better.

"Now we have to be better because the game is changing and it will be a very tough second half of the season.

"We have a lot of competitions and very good opponents to face.

"We have to improve it is not about going there or going there.

"It is about keep improving, growing and competing as a team.

"Looking back a couple of years and seeing that you still keep on growing, keep on improving.

"Hopefully that can continue.

"After we will see how we are, were we are involved and how we have to face a new challenge.That is the philosophy.

"It is almost saying you have to forgive Podence because he was not here.

"If you ask one of the players that are here for sure, you will not say such thing because it does not make sense."

Seventh-placed Wolves could leapfrog United with victory at Old Trafford.

And Nuno dismissed talk of closing the gap on the Premier League heavyweights.

He said: "It is not about closing the gap.

"It is about your own building process.

"About were you were.

"How you do things, how you want to keep on growing and improving.

"It is not about closing the gap on anyone.

"We have to compete in a very tough Premier League against all the opponents that are so, so good."