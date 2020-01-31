Wolves due to sign Rochdale wonderkid Luke Matheson

The 17-year-old scored for the League One side against Manchester United at Old Trafford back in September, in the League Cup.

He has made 15 appearances for them in the league this term and been at Compton for a medical today.

Wolves are going to loan him back out to the Dale for the rest of the season, having signed him for around £1million.

"Luke is going back to Rochdale," said Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

"He is going to finish the season there. He is a young boy.

"He has already done good things for his age, so he is going back to Rochdale again.

"He will join us in the summer. For his age he has scored at a tough stadium to do so, and we expect good things."