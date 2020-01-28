Gillingham close in on out of favour Wolves winger Jordan Graham

Gills boss Steve Evans is a fan of Graham and the winger has been in Kent at the start of this week as the two clubs negotiate a deal.

Due to financial restraints, Gillingham would be keen for a loan move until the end of the season. But with the 24-year-old’s contract set to expire in the summer, Wolves are keen for Graham to leave Molineux on a permanent basis.

The winger joined Wolves on loan from neighbours Aston Villa in 2014 and sealed a permanent switch in 2015. But he has only racked up 14 league appearances in a five-year spell and it appears that Gillingham will be his next destination if they can find the cash.

But other lower league clubs are ready to pounce if a deal cannot be agreed by Friday's deadline.

Graham officially returned to Wolves in November after his loan at Bulgarian side Lokomotiv Plovdiv ended due to an issue with FIFA clearance.

He did not return to Nuno Espirito Santo’s first-team fold and has been a member of the under-23 side.

Graham is not expected to feature for James Collins’ side in the Premier League International Cup clash with Liverpool tomorrow night.

And for new development squad boss Collins, Graham has been a pleasure to work with.

Advertising

He said: “Jordan has been excellent to have around.

“When you come in from the outside and you see a slightly older player playing for the U23 side you wonder about their character.

“But I have to say he is a really nice, well mannered man who trains properly, wants to listen, wants to learn and is working hard to get where he wants to get to.

“He does not want to be playing U23 football for much longer.

“Wherever he ends up, from what I have seen from the three weeks he has been with me, he’s worked really hard and been a big help for the younger players.”