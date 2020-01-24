Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo ends Wolves loan spell to seal Granada CF switch

Vallejo's season long loan deal at Molineux has come to a conclusion as he joined the La Liga side on a sub-loan until the end of the season.

The centre-half has been in limbo this month but has still been training at Compton Park while his parent club Real Madrid searched for a new loan club.

The Spaniard spent the first half of the campaign at Molineux and made seven appearances in all competitions.

But the 22-year-old has not featured since October after failing to impress.

And boss Nuno Espirito Santo revealed at the start of this month why the defender was set for an exit.

He told the Express & Star: “Jesus is probably going because he wants to play, he is a young and talented player we brought with high expectations but it didn’t work out.

“It’s time for him to find a club he can play at and keep progressing, the talent is there.

“You have to understand when things don’t work out you have to look at yourself as a staff, how can you make things work for the best?

“Sometimes you don’t have time, you just don’t have time.

“It’s you, the player, the club, all these things. It’s reality, he had moments he played, moments he performed well and some not so well. That’s the case of Vallejo, clearly it didn’t work out.”