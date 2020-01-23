Wolves v Liverpool: Nuno focusing firmly on his lot

The quality Jurgen Klopp’s charges possess is there for all to see, with their unbeaten run now standing at 39 games, writes Joe Edwards.

Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have long been a top attacking force, while Virgil van Dijk has been a rock at the back.

But for Nuno, it is about making sure Wolves have their own house in order.

“We have to play the game. When you go to the game you cannot think what will happen,” he said.

“So, focus on your tasks – that’s the best way to approach the competition to us.”

Wolves, of course, have produced some magic under the Molineux lights against top teams in recent years.

In fact, they have recorded league wins over all of the ‘big six’ except for Liverpool, so would love to add Klopp’s charges to their list of victims, although Nuno is approaching the game with tunnel vision.

On whether he draws inspiration from their previous memorable wins, or the fact they gave the Reds a good run for their money at Anfield a few weeks ago, the Wolves chief said: “I think not only against Liverpool, I think all the matches we have been able to compete in – no matter what result happened before or what performance we had during the game.

Advertising

“The aspect of competing and staying in the game and giving our all, I don’t recall any game when we didn’t do it.

“Not only this season, but the season before and in the Championship. Bad performances are totally different, but the spirit of competition within the squad is permanently there.

“We’re going to need a good performance. When you perform well, you are closer to achieving what you want.

“But for now, it’s to compete and to play well.”

Advertising

Wolves are expected to stick with the same XI that came from two down to win 3-2 at Southampton last weekend.

Willy Boly and Diogo Jota, though, are back from injury and in contention, which is a big boost for Nuno moving forward.

The Reds, too, are likely to stick to their guns.

Captain Jordan Henderson has been earning praise for his performances in the middle of the park.

Ruben Neves of Wolves and Jordan Henderson of Liverpool (AMA)

He was even voted England’s player of the year recently after previously being written off by many.

When asked about the Liverpool skipper and his rise, Nuno said: “I’m a student of the game, but I focus most of my time on our team – the lines that we have to do, the pressure – all these details are on that.

“My focus is on that. I’m sorry I cannot answer, but I can see his journey and he’s a fantastic player.”

What about Klopp, do him and Nuno have similar outlooks?

“Every manager has his own way and own mission. Mine is Wolves,” added Nuno.

Wolves likely XI: Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Otto; Traore, Jimenez, Neto