Wolves boss Nuno delighted to have Willy Boly and Diogo Jota back

Defender Boly and attacker Jota are both in contention for the clash with Liverpool.

Boly has not played since late October, after breaking his ankle in training, while Jota has been on the sidelines with a calf problem in recent weeks.

And on if he is happy to have the Wolves stars back, Nuno said: “Of course.

“It has been a while, but they have recovered well and they’re training and working with the team, so now it’s up to us to decide and work on it.”

On how much they have been missed, Nuno said: “We miss every player.

“All the players are important. The way we operate and how we do things when a player is out means we miss them a lot.”

The return of the duo comes at a good time as, after facing Liverpool, Wolves have a free weekend.

They go to Manchester United a week on Saturday, and then they have another weekend without a match – because of the new winter break.

“It will be good for the players who have been out and a good chance for them to improve,” said Nuno.

“We’re going to play our 40th game (of the season, tonight), so it’s a lot of competition.

“But we are embracing the challenge and now it’s a good time to look at what’s coming ahead of us, because it’s going to be as intense as it’s been before.”

Nuno, though, had a less positive update on Ruben Vinagre, who injured his hamstring in the FA Cup defeat at United. The wing-back will be out for several weeks after having a scan.

“The injury is his tendon, so he will take some weeks to be back,” added Nuno.