Wolves 1 Liverpool 2 - match report

Jimenez led the fight-back as he made it 20 for the season and cancelled out Jordan Henderson's eighth minute header.

Wolves have picked up 18 points from losing positions this season and looked on course to add another scalp to that tally.

But despite Jimenez's best efforts and some impressive play from his fellow forwards Adama Traore and Pedro Neto, Wolves could not find a winner.

And Roberto Firmino popped up in the 84th minute to ensure Liverpool's unbeaten league rolled on to 40 games.

The defeat was harsh on Wolves but credit must go to Nuno Espirito Santo's side as they went toe-to-toe with a side that is now etching it's name on the Premier League trophy.

It was Wolves' 40th game of the season but you could not tell and it was no surprise that Nuno did not make any changes to the team that beat Southampton 3-2 on Saturday after that second half fight-back.

But there was a big shake-up on the bench. Centre-half Willy Boly's recovery from a broken fibula took a huge step as he was named on the bench.

It was his first appearance in a match-day squad since the injury in October.

Forward Diogo Jota was also fit enough to feature on the bench as he also upped his recovery from a calf knock sustained in the New Year's Day defeat at Watford.

Wolves started brightly with a Joao Moutinho set-piece just missing a touch as it fizzed towards the back post.

But Nuno's side found themselves a goal down in the eighth minute as Jordan Henderson nodded home a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner from the right.

Keeper Rui Patricio managed to get his fingers to the ball but he could not stop it creeping in.

The video officials checked for a potential handball but ruled the goal was clean as Wolves wasted a golden opportunity to level moments later.

Neves whipped the ball into the mix but the unmarked Doherty, who was in an onside position, nodded the ball way wide.

But as the half progressed Liverpool took control and pressed Wolves, with Nuno's men unable to gain their usual time and space on the ball.

The Reds suffered an injury blow as Sadio Mane left the field just after the half hour mark. He was replaced by Takumi Minamino and the change galvanised Wolves.

Top scorer Jimenez had been kept quiet by Liverpool but a whirling Ruben Neves high ball from the right out-foxed Alexander-Arnold and gave the striker the ball in the box.

But he could only fizz the ball wide of the left post and saw an effort blocked as Wolves ended the half strongly.

Mo Salah could have put any hopes of another dramatic fight-back to bed in injury time as he danced past a number of gold and black shirts into the box.

But Doherty made up for his earlier miss to make a strong block and stop the forward.

It was end-to-end at the start of the second half as Salah forced Patricio into a fingertip save and Neto saw an effort blocked by Joe Gomez after Neves launched a counter.

But Molineux would erupt in the 51st minute as Jimenez found space in the box to sweetly nod Traore's cross from the right into the net.

Liverpool keeper Becker had kept seven clean sheets in a row prior to this clash but he could not make it eight as Jimenez made it 20 for the term.

Like at Southampton, Wolves had found another gear in the second half with Traore unstoppable on that right flank.

Neto shape-shifted to move across that front three as Jimenez gave Liverpool headaches and the chances flowed.

Traore saw an angled effort just tipped away by Becker and Jimenez was thwarted at close range by the Liverpool shot-stopper as Wolves pressed for a winner.

But the Reds also had chances with Salah firing wide in an enthralling contest at Molineux.

Neto walked off to a standing ovation as Jota made his return to the side after a 22 day absence while Boly watched on from the bench as Wolves' defence handled the league leaders in the second 45.

Patricio pulled off another fine save to stop Firmino but he could not stop the Liverpool striker in the 84th minute.

The Liverpool forward was released by Henderson and he breezed past Moutinho and Coady to crush Wolves' hopes of ending the Reds' mammoth unbeaten run.

Though Wolves would be left kicking themselves at the death as Jimenez found himself unmarked at the back post.

But when he rolled the ball to Jota, he could only scoop the ball off target.

Nuno's men deserved at least a point from this clash but they will have won admirers across the land for another gutsy and skilful performance.

Key Moments

08 - Goal. Liverpool take the lead. A corner is whipped in, and Henderson gets on the end of it to beat Patricio at his near post. Wolves' knack of conceding first continues.

11- Huge chance for the hosts to equalise! Neves crosses from deep, and Doherty is free at the far post - but heads wide. Got to be hitting the target there.

51 - GOOOOOOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLL! So well worked from Wolves! Jimenez skips past Robertson like he is not there. He then feeds Traore, before bursting into the box and nodding home the Spaniard's inch-perfect cross. Beautiful.

68 - Liverpool are very much on the ropes, just clinging onto their advantage. Jimenez races clean through for Wolves, but the angle is tight, and Alisson can smother his shot.

84 - Goal. A top finish from Firmino puts the Reds back in front. The Brazilian works himself a yard of space in the box and drives the ball into the far corner with his left foot. Sickening for Wolves.

90 - Last-gasp opportunity for Wolves goes begging! A deep Traore cross finds Jimenez. The Mexican lays it off to Jota, but he skies it from close range. Missed a sitter!

Teams

Wolves (3-4-3): Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady (c), Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho (Gibbs-White, 87), Otto; Traore, Jimenez, Neto (Jota, 77)

Subs not used: Ruddy (gk), Boly, Kilman, Giles, Ashley-Seal

Goal: Jimenez (51)

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain (Fabinho, 70), Henderson (c), Wijnaldum; Salah (Origi, 85), Firmino, Mane (Minamino, 33)

Subs not used: Adrian (gk), Matip, Williams, Jones

Goals: Henderson (08), Firmino (84)

Attendance: 31,746

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)