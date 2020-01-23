Menu

'We pushed the World Champions all the way!' Wolves fans proud after narrow Liverpool defeat - WATCH

By Nathan Judah | Wolves | Published:

Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Molineux.

Raul Jimenez broke Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker's clean sheet streak but he could not dent the league leaders' unbeaten run.

Jimenez led the fight-back as he made it 20 for the season and cancelled out Jordan Henderson's eighth minute header.

Wolves have picked up 18 points from losing positions this season and looked on course to add another scalp to that tally.

But despite Jimenez's best efforts and some impressive play from his fellow forwards Adama Traore and Pedro Neto, Wolves could not find a winner.

And Roberto Firmino popped up in the 84th minute to ensure Liverpool's unbeaten league rolled on to 40 games.

