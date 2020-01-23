Ex-Wolves ace Robbie Keane does not expect Liverpool to lose at Molineux

Keane has associations with both clubs having kicked off his career at Wolves in 1997 and spent the 2008/09 season at the Reds.

The 39-year-old is now assistant manager at Championship side Middlesbrough and will be watching tonight's clash.

But the Irishman cannot see Liverpool's 39 game unbeaten run ending.

He said: "I'll be watching. Wolves can give anyone a game, the way they play.

"But Liverpool are on a different level to everyone else with their front three.

"It's not going to be an easy game, it will be tough.

"Wolves at home are very strong, with the energy they have and the system they play.

"But at the moment I cannot see Liverpool getting beat."

Keane might not fancy Wolves' chances against the Premier League leaders tonight but he has been impressed by the rise of the club under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nuno took over in 2017 and has guided Wolves from the Championship to the top flight.

They finished seventh in the Premier League last season and are in the same position ahead of tonight's clash, with a spot in the last 32 of the Europa League also secured.

Keane said: "Wolves is where I started off, they gave me my chance as a young kid, so it is great to see them going well and playing how they are playing.

"They've been exceptional the last couple of years and this year they have gone to the next level."

Keane left Molineux for Coventry in 1999 after netting 24 times in 74 appearances.

And he says he has remained friends with a number of his Wolves teammates.

He said: "I made good friends at Wolves. Matty Murray, Lee Naylor, Steve Bull, I still speak to Don Goodman, so I’ve still got a lot of friends there.

"Matty (Murray) is one of my best friends. The club itself is fantastic, I’ll go back now and the welcome I get is fantastic, even when I scored a hat-trick against Wolves for Tottenham. It’s great to see them doing so well."