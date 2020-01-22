Wolves duo Willy Boly and Diogo Jota back in contention

Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed the duo have been back working with the squad ahead of the match at Molineux (8pm).

Centre-half Boly has been out since late October after breaking his ankle and having an operation, while attacker Jota injured his calf in the loss at Watford on New Year's Day.

But both are now back in the mix, as Nuno said: "We have good news.

"We have Diogo normally integrated into the team, working with the squad. Boly also, so things are getting better."

Boly and Jota returning to the fold is a massive boost as Wolves look to become the first to beat Jurgen Klopp's Reds this season.

On the encounter, Nuno said: "They're very good and do things very well. It's a very good, fantastic team.

"Liverpool is a huge club. Good team. What we'll do is prepare ourselves well and play the game.

"Our fans will be behind us, a fantastic atmosphere, so we have to enjoy the game.

Advertising

"We have to compete. That is the word – compete. When you compete, you don't give up. Every ball is important."

Nuno also took some time to talk about Wolves' transfer dealings, insisting the first arrival of the window – 19-year-old Ecuadorian striker Leonardo Campana – is one for the future.

"Leonardo is a question of opportunity. He will be integrated as a back-up – the under-23s – and the future will determine how he works and how we can improve him," said Nuno.

"He has talent, but that is the reality. He is now with the national team, and then when he's in the building, we'll try to improve and work because the talent is there.

Advertising

"It's up to us and to him, together, to develop."

Wolves are currently working on deals for Portuguese pair Daniel Podence and Nelson Oliveira.

Nuno added: "We're working. We're working on bringing players.

"We have to bring players that can give us immediate solutions as we still have a lot of games in front of us."