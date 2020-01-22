No Dani Olmo bid as Wolves work on deals for Portuguese duo

Reports elsewhere said Wolves had made an offer for Dinamo Zagreb man Olmo, who has one Spain cap and grew up at Barcelona.

However, the Express & Star understands they have not done so, and the primary focus is getting both Podence and Oliveira through the door.

Winger Podence, 24, used to be a team-mate of Wolves keeper Rui Patricio at Sporting Lisbon and is now with Greek outfit Olympiakos.

Ex-Nottingham Forest, Norwich and Reading striker Oliveira, 28, has been identified, too, after a goal-laden season at AEK Athens – also in Greece.

They are the main targets after the signing of Leonardo Campana.