Leonardo Campana: I have what it takes to succeed at Wolves

The 19-year-old, who has four Ecuador caps to his name, has joined the club on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

They have paid a nominal fee to Barcelona SC – in Ecuador’s top flight – for the 6ft 2in target man as compensation for developing him, although his contract there had ended.

“I have been following the Wolves for a while, ever since they started playing in the Premier League, and I have always enjoyed watching them play,” said Campana.

“I am excited about the work the team has achieved this season. I know they support each other, their relationship with the manager is a good one and I know all the players get along really well.

“That motivated me to come here and to be part of this big family.

“My goal is to earn my place on the pitch and to try to play in every game.

“I want to do my job, which is to score goals, to play well and be a team player to help the team win – as that is what we all want to happen.”

Campana, though, is going to be busy competing for his nation in the pre-Olympic Championship over the next few weeks, so will not immediately be available to Wolves.

“I am very glad to be here, and I am waiting and counting down the days to play at the stadium for the amazing fans,” he said.

“I have been here for just one day, but I have been following the club for a while. I follow their social media, so I know the group and who all the players are.

“I know they get along really well, and the facilities are amazing, they are beautiful, and I can’t wait to start playing here.”

On moving over to England from Ecuador, Campana – a Jorge Mendes client – added: “It will be fine.

“I trust myself and my abilities. I know I have what it takes to be here and, as I said, I am counting down the days.

“I’m hugely excited to be at the stadium, and I am sure everything will be OK.”