FA Cup: Manchester United 1 Wolves 0 - Report and pictures

Ruddy grew up idolising former United keeper Schmeichel and pulled off a number of impressive stops at his former stomping ground before Juan Mata finally broke his resolve.

Mata' 67th minute effort gave United their first victory over Wolves since 2012, in a game that once again stressed the need for recruitment at Molineux.

Nuno Espirito Santo's strong selection showed he was up for the cup but also highlighted his lack of options as his opposite number Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also took the game seriously.

Nuno made just the one change from the 1-1 draw with Newcastle United.

Keeper Ruddy replaced Rui Patricio in-between the sticks and he certainly made his mark.

Nuno might not have made a big change in personnel but he did alter his team with danger-man Adama Traore swapping to the left and Pedro Neto moving to the right of the front three.

Wolves are famed for their counter-attacking prowess and United tried to beat them at their own game with Daniel James a thorn in their side.

He ran Romain Saiss, Conor Coady and Jonny Castro-Otto ragged as he exploited the gaps on Wolves' left-wing in the first half.

The Welshman might have had that trio on the edge but he would be left cursing Ruddy's selection as the boyhood United fan pulled off an instinctive right-handed stop to thwart him one-on-one.

Up the other end, Raul Jimenez blasted the ball just wide of the left stick and then should have scored when teed-up in the box by Traore.

The paceman might have swapped wings but he was still a constant threat.

But on the opposite flank Pedro Neto's time in the North West continued to be blighted by VAR.

His wounds from his disallowed goal at Liverpool were re-opened in Manchester.

Harry Maguire was caught in possession by Jimenez in the box but replays would show the forward used his hand to tee-up the unmarked Neto.

The Portuguese youngster wheeled away in the 10th minute before seeing his celebration extinguished as the video officials ruled Jimenez had handled deliberately.

But Wolves were not deterred and they asked the questions as the half progressed, with Ruddy continuing to build on his clean sheet from the first game at Molineux.

He stopped efforts from Juan Mata and Anthony Martial but it was Wolves who would be kicking themselves at the break as they were thwarted by the woodwork after a delightful set-piece routine.

Joao Moutinho slid the ball to Jonny from the left corner, he turned and sprayed the ball to Neves who was unmarked outside the box.

The Portuguese midfielder chipped the ball up to Doherty but he could only direct the ball onto the left post.

James continued to be a thorn in Wolves side as he latched on to Fred's looping high ball and out-foxed Saiss.

But Ruddy was not to be beaten and he pulled off another big save.

It was to be an open affair once again in the second 45 with Neves and Jimenez wasting chances for Wolves.

Ruddy was in a determined mood and he frustrated Mata once again, with young James left cursing his geometry skills as he just fired the ball just past the right stick.

But United finally found a way past Ruddy in the 67th minute as Martial parted the black and gold wall to release Mata.

Ruddy rushed out but Mata was too clever, chipping the ball over the shot-stopper and opening the scoring in the 68th minute.

United's Marcus Rashford was forced off due to injury as Wolves tried their best to find a leveller.

They kept pressing for an equaliser with Neves rocketing the ball just over the bar.

Morgan Gibbs-White entered the fray in an attacking role as Wolves shifted to a 3-5-2.

That move saw Leander Dendoncker push forward into midfield, Matt Doherty dropped into the back three and Oskar Buur took the right wing-back role.

Traore worryingly limped off, with Gibbs-White partnering Jimenez in the closing exchanges.

Gibbs-White failed to catch the eye but his introduction spelt out the need for attacking recruitment.

As the clock ticked down and Wolves' FA Cup hopes faded they were devoid of both a lack of options on the bench and lack of ideas on the pitch.

The sight of Traore in pain one to worry all at Wolves but Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes' appearance in the director's box with executive chairman Jeff Shi will hopefully lead to smiles this January.

Key Moments

11 - Wolves think they have opened the scoring, but VAR comes to haunt them again! Neto slots the ball into the bottom corner, but it hit Jimenez's hand in the build-up. Goal disallowed.

30 - Close! Doherty hits the post with a header, and then the offside flag is raised against Jimenez. Nuno's side dangerous every time they go forward.

53 - James has been the busiest for United, and he almost scores. After having two attempts saved by Ruddy in the first half, he sends a shot a whisker wide of the far post.

68 - Goal. The hosts are in front. Martial wins the ball and slips in Mata, who beats the offside trap and chips the ball in over Ruddy. A smart finish from the Spaniard. Wolves made to pay for high line.

Teams

United (4-2-3-1): Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Matic, Fred; Greenwood (Pereira, 65), Mata, James (Rashford, 65) (Lingard, 79); Martial

Subs not used: Grant (gk), Dalot, Jones, Chong

Goal: Mata (68)

Wolves (3-4-3): Ruddy; Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Otto (Vinagre, 75); Traore (Buur, 88), Jimenez, Neto (Gibbs-White, 71)

Subs not used: Patricio (gk), Bennett, Kilman, Ashley-Seal

Attendance: 67,025

Referee: Kevin Friend (Bristol)