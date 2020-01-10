Wolves and Fiorentina agree deal that will see Patrick Cutrone return to Italy

The Express & Star understands Serie A side Fiorentina will take the 22-year-old on an initial 18-month loan with an obligation to buy in the summer of 2021.

Wolves are set to make a £900,000 loss on the striker with the overall deal understood to be worth £15.3million. The 22-year-old forward joined Wolves for £16.2m from AC Milan in July.

But having fallen down the pecking order at Molineux the home-sick striker has clinched a return to his homeland.

Cutrone briefly returned to train at Compton on Wednesday when talks stalled but the three-goal striker’s exit is set to be confirmed today.