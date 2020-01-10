Advertising
Wolves and Fiorentina agree deal that will see Patrick Cutrone return to Italy
Wolves and Fiorentina have reached an agreement that will see Patrick Cutrone return to Italy.
The Express & Star understands Serie A side Fiorentina will take the 22-year-old on an initial 18-month loan with an obligation to buy in the summer of 2021.
Wolves are set to make a £900,000 loss on the striker with the overall deal understood to be worth £15.3million. The 22-year-old forward joined Wolves for £16.2m from AC Milan in July.
But having fallen down the pecking order at Molineux the home-sick striker has clinched a return to his homeland.
Cutrone briefly returned to train at Compton on Wednesday when talks stalled but the three-goal striker’s exit is set to be confirmed today.
Advertising
Login or Register to comment