Menu

Advertising

Wolves and Fiorentina agree deal that will see Patrick Cutrone return to Italy

By Rosie Swarbrick | Wolves | Published: | Last Updated:

Wolves and Fiorentina have reached an agreement that will see Patrick Cutrone return to Italy.

Patrick Cutrone

The Express & Star understands Serie A side Fiorentina will take the 22-year-old on an initial 18-month loan with an obligation to buy in the summer of 2021.

Wolves are set to make a £900,000 loss on the striker with the overall deal understood to be worth £15.3million. The 22-year-old forward joined Wolves for £16.2m from AC Milan in July.

But having fallen down the pecking order at Molineux the home-sick striker has clinched a return to his homeland.

Cutrone briefly returned to train at Compton on Wednesday when talks stalled but the three-goal striker’s exit is set to be confirmed today.

Wolves Football Sport
Rosie Swarbrick

By Rosie Swarbrick
@rosieswarb

Wolves correspondent for the Express & Star.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News