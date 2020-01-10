Adama Traore grateful for attention – but focus is Wolves

The Spaniard has been putting in superb displays for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side of late. He was nominated for both the Premier League player of the month and PFA player of the month awards for December – after scoring against both Tottenham and Manchester City.

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola have had kind words for Traore too, and the 23-year-old said: “For sure, I’m grateful.

“I know some managers have been speaking about how I’ve been playing. I appreciate that, and I say thank you.

“But also, I take it as that I have to work more. I have to work better. I have to work on many things, to grow. I’m still young, and I’m hungry, so that is the important thing.

“For me, the important thing is to be the best I can be, to help the team.

“The better I am in myself, the better the things I can give to the team. This is how I take it.”

Nuno has emphatically stated Traore will not be sold this window, on the back of rumours that former club Barcelona, Liverpool and City are looking at him.

Traore has scored four goals and came up with four assists in the league – and he is drawing inspiration from one of his current team-mates and an old team-mate as he looks to keep up the momentum

“With my experience in Barcelona and here, there are players like (Joao) Moutinho who have won a lot of things,” said Traore. “Lionel Messi, everybody speaks about him in the media, how he always wants to win. That’s what makes them special, and why they’ve had so many years at the top level. They have this mindset – I’ve scored one, but I want to score two, or three.”