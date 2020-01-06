Wolves boss Nuno getting to work on transfers

Wolves have the rarity of not having a midweek game to contend with, although they will have an FA Cup third-round replay at Manchester United next week after a 0-0 draw at Molineux on Saturday.

And Nuno wants to use this time – only the second week this term where Wolves have not had a midweek game – wisely, as the club looks to make January additions.

When asked if he will be working closely on transfers, he said: "Of course. This is the right moment to do it.

"We have a week to work and make good decisions, as we need to bring players that can help us and improve us.

"That's the idea for this week, of course."

One player who could leave this month is Patrick Cutrone after his omission from the Wolves squad at the weekend.

Nuno said he left the Italian out after a 'good conversation' on Friday.

The former AC Milan striker has been heavily linked with a move back to his homeland and when asked if a move could happen, Nuno simply said 'yes'.

Advertising

Nuno also laughed off rumours of United looking at Raul Jimenez.

Youngster Benny Ashley-Seal made his first senior start, with Cutrone omitted and Jimenez rested.

Jimenez went on to replace Ashley-Seal for the start of the second half, but Nuno had some kind words for the 21-year-old and urged him not to be downhearted about being substituted at the break.

"It was good. I think Benny did well. I think he started the game well, with a couple of runs," said Nuno.

Advertising

"He caused some problems to (Harry) Maguire and (Victor) Lindelof.

"After that, the routines were not there, so we have to understand that he is a young boy.

"He's progressing. He works with us every day, but he doesn't have the competition routine like all of the team.

"Let's give them space, but the under-23s give us a big, big help."

Ashley-Seal was given a go after a hot scoring streak for Wolves Under-23s, scoring 13 in 17 appearances.

"Those who know our reality know we need these boys to give some (help), with us playing every, every minute," added Nuno.

"It's part. We needed help – and he gave us a big, big help."