Player ratings: Wolves 0 Manchester United 0

John Ruddy 6

The experienced keeper once again got a run out in the cup and held his own. Barely tested by a United side that failed to muster a shot on target. Just a shame that due to Rui Patricio's form, this clean sheet will not elevate his chances of a start next weekend.

Leander Dendoncker 5

He has showed his versatility in switching from midfield to defence in this fixture pile-up. But this was a game too far for the Belgian, he looked shaky and vulnerable in central defence. It is not his favoured position and it showed in this game.

Conor Coady 7

A rock as ever in the middle of the back three. Helped limit United's attack and was a vocal figure at the back as he marshalled his troops. Handled another re-shuffle at the back with ease and that late block on Rashford's shot crucial to the clean sheet.

Max Kilman 6

Unlucky not to retain his place at Watford after a fine showing at Liverpool. Put in another composed performance and pressed his case again for a start against Newcastle. Improved when senior professionals left wing-back Jonny and central midfielder Moutinho entered the fray.

Matt Doherty 6

He had two of Wolves' best chances and given his quality, could have done better. He was thwarted by Romero in the first 45 but headed the ball onto his own arm for the chalked off goal. Given the time and space he had that handball could have been avoided.

Romain Saiss 6

Like Leander Dendoncker he is one of Wolves' versatile players but like the Belgian, he is not benefitting from being moved around the pitch at the moment. He was pushed up to midfield from defence for this game but could not make the same impact as Moutinho.

Ruben Neves 6

He was moved to the bench at Watford but looked tired after the recent fixture pile-up. Wolves missed Moutinho in the middle of the park and Neves looked strengthened when he came off the bench to join him in the middle of the park in the second half.

Ruben Vinagre 6

He's got pace, a desire to push forward and bags of talent but if he wants to push Jonny for his place then he needs to improve defensively. Communication with Neto also could improve as United targeted Wolves' left side in the first half. Needs to work on his defensive game.

Adama Traore 6

Did not get as much time on the ball in the first half as he would have wished. But he came into the game more when Raul Jimenez and later Joao Moutinho and Jonny entered the fray. A thorn in United's side as the clock ticked down due to his superior fitness levels.

Benny Ashley-Seal 6

Given the chance in the central striker role after 13 goals in 17 games for the U23 side but illness hampered his big night. A shame for the young lad that he was forced off at the break. Made a bright start but understandably faded given illness.

Pedro Neto 6

A bright spark in the front line again. Given the chance against Liverpool and he's taken it, injury to Diogo Jota also enhances his chances of more minutes. Caught the eye again but needs to remember his defensive obligations and improve that side of his game.

Subs:

Jimenez (Ashley-Seal 46) 7

Made a difference and boosted the crowd

Moutinho (Saiss, 71) 7

Gave Wolves more of a foothold in the middle of the park. Like all the subs, made a difference/

Jonny (Vinagre, 75) 7

Gave Wolves more steel on that left-wing and made a difference.