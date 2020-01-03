Wolves v Manchester United: Conor Coady chasing another big night

After beating them 2-1 in a stunning quarter-final display last season, Wolves are hosting the Red Devils once again – this time in the third round, writes Joe Edwards.

That victory last March will stay in the minds of fans for decades.

And Coady, who says that was probably the loudest he has ever known Molineux, wants to give supporters something else to remember with great fondness.

“It was incredible. It was probably the best atmosphere I’ve ever played in,” he said.

“Molineux is always fantastic, but that was right up there.

“We’ll need them again as we all know how good Manchester United are. And we need to bounce back (from Watford).

“It’s important they get behind us as they’re a big factor for us.”

As Coady alluded to, Wolves are heading into the clash on the back of a 2-1 loss at Watford in the league on New Year’s Day.

Advertising

United were also dealt a defeat – 2-0 at Arsenal.

Both sides, of course, are hoping to get back on track.

For Nuno Espirito Santo, though, it is somewhat of a conundrum.

Wolves fear nobody – as evidenced in the remarkable comeback victory against Manchester City and the valiant defeat at Liverpool over Christmas.

Advertising

However, they also have the Premier League and Europa League to consider, so it would not be surprising to see some changes, especially after the hectic festive schedule.

Coady, ultimately, insists the Cup is still of ‘huge’ importance to Wolves – who lost to Watford at Wembley after beating United last term.

John Ruddy is expected to play (AMA)

“It’s huge. It’s another competition we want to do well in,” said Coady.

“It’s a competition we want to be in as much as possible. That’s not going to change.

“It’s a massive game, and we know what it’s like when Manchester United come to Molineux.

“It’s huge for us, it’s something we are looking forward to, and we need to put right after the last game (at Watford), which wasn’t good enough.

“We’ve got a massive game, and we need to put it right.”

Young Portuguese pair Ruben Vinagre and Pedro Neto are expected to start after each putting in impressive displays over recent weeks.

Neto grabbed his first league goal in the loss at Vicarage Road on New Year’s Day – after cruelly being denied a goal by VAR at Anfield.

Vinagre, meanwhile, shone against Jurgen Klopp’s men before coming off the bench against the Hornets. On the duo, captain Coady added: “They’re fantastic footballers, and they’re brilliant people.

“They’re both going to give their all every single week. They’ve come in and done well.”

Joao Moutinho may be given a rest in midfield, and Romain Saiss play in there instead of defence.

John Ruddy – who was the keeper for all of the Cup run last season and played the Carabao Cup ties earlier this term – is likely to come in for Rui Patricio between the sticks.

Wolves likely XI: Ruddy; Bennett, Coady, Kilman, Doherty, Neves, Saiss, Vinagre; Traore, Jota, Neto