Wolves' Romain Saiss targets repeat in the FA Cup

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are gearing up for a third-round encounter against Manchester United – who they beat 2-1 in an unforgettable quarter-final last March.

And Saiss insists if they are to get one over United again, they need to ‘show more character’ than they did in the New Year’s Day defeat at Watford.

“It’s really important for the fans, and it’s another big game,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter the opponent. We have to win. We play every game to win.

“We have to show more character. It will be tough, but we’re going to be ready.”

Saiss has played a prominent role for Wolves in recent months, stepping into the breach in defence after Willy Boly’s ankle injury.

Boly required surgery after fracturing his fibula in training, but he is recovering well and could be back in February. On the Frenchman, Saiss said: “He is OK.

“He is improving a lot. I hope he’s going to be back soon – for him, and for the team. I know he’s doing well.”

Saiss could move into midfield against United as Wolves look to put out a side capable of beating United, while also taking into account the demanding festive schedule they have had.

The Moroccan came on in the middle of the park in last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Liverpool – and would be happy to do the same again for Nuno.

“It’s OK as I know the two positions and know what the coach wants,” added Saiss.

“When the coach wants, I’m ready to play there.”

Wolves, meanwhile, continue to be linked with Ecuadorian striker Leonardo Campana.

It has been said elsewhere the club are in talks with the 19-year-old – but they are not thought to be in discussions with him at the moment. If Campana signs, it would be for the under-23s.